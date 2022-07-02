The 124th Fighter Wing conducted a wing focus exercise Feb. 4-6, 2022 and this video contains b-roll from the operations and maintenance sections. Included in this video is footage of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, refueling operations, munitions loading, and crew chiefs launching an aircraft as part of an integrated combat turn. Also are pilots stepping out of the operations building.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 02:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830665
|VIRIN:
|220207-Z-IM874-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800838
|Length:
|00:10:12
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 124th WFE B-Roll Ops and Maintenance, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
