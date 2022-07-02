Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th WFE B-Roll Ops and Maintenance

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Fighter Wing conducted a wing focus exercise Feb. 4-6, 2022 and this video contains b-roll from the operations and maintenance sections. Included in this video is footage of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, refueling operations, munitions loading, and crew chiefs launching an aircraft as part of an integrated combat turn. Also are pilots stepping out of the operations building.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 02:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830665
    VIRIN: 220207-Z-IM874-2001
    Filename: DOD_108800838
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th WFE B-Roll Ops and Maintenance, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    ICT
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Integrated Combat Turn

