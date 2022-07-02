Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th WFE B-Roll Admin Sections and MOPP Gear

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Various sections featured participating in a wing focus exercise with the 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 4-6, 2022. The sections include finance, services, civil engineers, security forces, and aircrew flight equipment.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 02:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830664
    VIRIN: 220207-Z-IM874-1001
    Filename: DOD_108800822
    Length: 00:08:51
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    This work, 124th WFE B-Roll Admin Sections and MOPP Gear, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    MOPP
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    WFE

