Various sections featured participating in a wing focus exercise with the 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 4-6, 2022. The sections include finance, services, civil engineers, security forces, and aircrew flight equipment.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830664
|VIRIN:
|220207-Z-IM874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800822
|Length:
|00:08:51
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th WFE B-Roll Admin Sections and MOPP Gear, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT