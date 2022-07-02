This video promotes a website designed to provide timely and accurate information regarding the status of flushing in all zones as well as validated data on sampling as it becomes available.
Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 22:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830653
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-ZL062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800652
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interagency Drinking Water System Team Launches JBPHH-SAFEWATERS.ORG, by PO2 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT