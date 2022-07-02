Interagency Drinking Water System Team Launches JBPHH-SAFEWATERS.ORG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video promotes a website designed to provide timely and accurate information regarding the status of flushing in all zones as well as validated data on sampling as it becomes available.



Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.