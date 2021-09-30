Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patches of PACAF 07/16: Seventh Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    In part 07 of this series, Seventh Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Scott L. Pleus, introduces the patch of Seventh Air Force, the U.S. Air Force's oldest Numbered Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 20:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 830650
    VIRIN: 210930-F-DG902-004
    Filename: DOD_108800501
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patches of PACAF 07/16: Seventh Air Force, by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Pacific Air Forces
    7th Air Force
    #AF75fet
    Patches of PACAF
    Scott Pleus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT