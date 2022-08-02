JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 08, 2022) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, answers questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live daily update broadcast over social media. Due to technical difficulties, the Daily Water Update was cut short. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 19:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|830649
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-LP387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800493
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
