Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gridley Conducts Flight Ops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Seaman Nicholas Steinhaus, from Mankato, Minn., directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830648
    VIRIN: 220208-N-JO829-1078
    Filename: DOD_108800489
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Conducts Flight Ops, by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    Gridley
    Raptors
    HSM 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT