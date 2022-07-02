Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman community thanked for OAW efforts

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Task Force Holloman commander, thanks the 49th Wing and Holloman community for their assistance during the Operation Allies Welcome recognition ceremony, Jan. 26, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Since the operation began in August of 2021, Task Force Holloman assisted in the resettling of 7,100 Afghan guests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 17:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830625
    VIRIN: 220207-F-ID578-1001
    Filename: DOD_108800336
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman community thanked for OAW efforts, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Operation Allies Welcome
    OAW

