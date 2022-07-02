Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Task Force Holloman commander, thanks the 49th Wing and Holloman community for their assistance during the Operation Allies Welcome recognition ceremony, Jan. 26, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Since the operation began in August of 2021, Task Force Holloman assisted in the resettling of 7,100 Afghan guests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 17:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830625
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-ID578-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800336
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman community thanked for OAW efforts, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT