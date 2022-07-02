Holloman community thanked for OAW efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Task Force Holloman commander, thanks the 49th Wing and Holloman community for their assistance during the Operation Allies Welcome recognition ceremony, Jan. 26, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Since the operation began in August of 2021, Task Force Holloman assisted in the resettling of 7,100 Afghan guests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)