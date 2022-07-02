Coast Guard rescues two fishermen from sinking vessel near Sitka, Alaska

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoist two fishermen nine miles south of Sitka, Alaska, February 7, 2022. The fishermen were unable to secure the source of the flooding and the rescue swimmer advised the fisherman to abandon the ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Sitka.)