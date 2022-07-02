Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two fishermen from sinking vessel near Sitka, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoist two fishermen nine miles south of Sitka, Alaska, February 7, 2022. The fishermen were unable to secure the source of the flooding and the rescue swimmer advised the fisherman to abandon the ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Sitka.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830623
    VIRIN: 220208-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108800316
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues two fishermen from sinking vessel near Sitka, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    alaska
    uscg
    coast guard
    winter

