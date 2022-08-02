Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     House Subcommittee Discusses Modernization and Legacy Policies

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services subcommittee on military personnel discusses military personnel talent management modernization and the effects of legacy policies.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 17:11
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:37:47
    Location: DC, US

