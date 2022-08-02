Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Importance of Auditing

    WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Patterson    

    Communication Directorate             

    General Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps and Lieutenant General Christopher J. Mahoney, Deputy Commandant of Programs and Resources discuss the importance of auditing, February 8, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by SSgt Aaron Patterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830619
    VIRIN: 220208-M-SG166-001
    Filename: DOD_108800291
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., VA, US

    TAGS

    Deputy Commandant
    Audit
    ACMC
    General Smith

