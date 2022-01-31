AACS Senior Enlisted Forum B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



African air chiefs participate in a senior enlisted forum during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 26, 2022. This year’s symposium features various small-group sessions to foster a spirit of collaboration, a senior enlisted leader forum, and cultural events to strengthen the partnership between all nations involved. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)