African air chiefs participate in a senior enlisted forum during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 26, 2022. This year’s symposium features various small-group sessions to foster a spirit of collaboration, a senior enlisted leader forum, and cultural events to strengthen the partnership between all nations involved. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830613
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-ZR251-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108800067
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|KIGALI, RW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AACS Senior Enlisted Forum B-Roll, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
