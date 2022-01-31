Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS Senior Enlisted Forum B-Roll

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    African air chiefs participate in a senior enlisted forum during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 26, 2022. This year’s symposium features various small-group sessions to foster a spirit of collaboration, a senior enlisted leader forum, and cultural events to strengthen the partnership between all nations involved. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830613
    VIRIN: 220207-F-ZR251-1004
    Filename: DOD_108800067
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: KIGALI, RW 

    AACS 22

    AACS 22
    senior enlisted forum

