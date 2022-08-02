AACS Genocide Memorial Visit B-Roll

Members participating in the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium learn about the genocide of 1994 at the Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. The museum offered an opportunity for the African air chiefs to learn about Rwanda’s history. AACS strengthens regional partnerships and fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
