    Sling-load training with CH-47 Chinook at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, Part IV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught by the 94th Training Division at Fort McCoy. The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. The Ammunition Supply Course is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830599
    VIRIN: 220131-A-OK556-064
    Filename: DOD_108799987
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Wisconsin
    CH-47 Chinook
    sling-load training
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    89B

