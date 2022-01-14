Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEA Episode 59 - Metallurgy

    OR, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Kerry Solan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The engineers in our Welding & Metallurgy Technical Center of Expertise headed to Fort Peck dam in the ginormous state of Montana to put some gates to the test.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830597
    VIRIN: 220114-A-ET072-749
    Filename: DOD_108799978
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: OR, US

    TAGS

    engineer
    testing
    dam
    metallurgy

