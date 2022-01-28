Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th RQS employs ACE in Flagstaff

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members from the 563rd Rescue Group forward deployed to Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, from Jan. 24-28, 2022, to complete cold weather survival training while implementing agile combat employment by operating and flying out of a contingency location at high elevation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830594
    VIRIN: 220128-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_108799944
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th RQS employs ACE in Flagstaff, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE training
    48th RQS
    563rd RQG
    355th Wing
    55th RQS
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT