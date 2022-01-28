U.S. Air Force members from the 563rd Rescue Group forward deployed to Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, from Jan. 24-28, 2022, to complete cold weather survival training while implementing agile combat employment by operating and flying out of a contingency location at high elevation.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830594
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108799944
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 55th RQS employs ACE in Flagstaff, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT