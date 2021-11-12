Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sector Buffalo Ice Safety PSA

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Lexia Littlejohn, Sector Buffalo commander, and Rep. Chris Jacobs, New York's 27th District congressman, talk about ice safety December 11, 2021, in Buffalo, New York. Jacobs visited Sector Buffalo to learn more about Coast Guard operations and talk about boating safety in the winter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:12
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sector Buffalo Ice Safety PSA, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Great Lakes
    Winter
    Sector Buffalo
    Ice Safety

