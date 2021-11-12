Sector Buffalo Ice Safety PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Lexia Littlejohn, Sector Buffalo commander, and Rep. Chris Jacobs, New York's 27th District congressman, talk about ice safety December 11, 2021, in Buffalo, New York. Jacobs visited Sector Buffalo to learn more about Coast Guard operations and talk about boating safety in the winter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)