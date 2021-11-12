U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Lexia Littlejohn, Sector Buffalo commander, and Rep. Chris Jacobs, New York's 27th District congressman, talk about ice safety December 11, 2021, in Buffalo, New York. Jacobs visited Sector Buffalo to learn more about Coast Guard operations and talk about boating safety in the winter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 12:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|830575
|VIRIN:
|220208-G-XT974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108799597
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sector Buffalo Ice Safety PSA, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
