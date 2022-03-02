Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Water Ice Diving Course

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard instructors lead the students of the Cold Water Ice Diving [CWID] course through the process of diving under the ice on Lake Ferrell, Feb. 3, 2022. Students dress, conduct communication checks, enter the water, conduct suit and tank checks, submerge, return to surface, and exit the water under the guidance of the Coast Guard instructors. The CWID prepares military divers to execute missions in cold water and ice environments. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830574
    VIRIN: 220203-G-BQ174-1001
    Filename: DOD_108799578
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

