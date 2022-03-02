Cold Water Ice Diving Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830574" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard instructors lead the students of the Cold Water Ice Diving [CWID] course through the process of diving under the ice on Lake Ferrell, Feb. 3, 2022. Students dress, conduct communication checks, enter the water, conduct suit and tank checks, submerge, return to surface, and exit the water under the guidance of the Coast Guard instructors. The CWID prepares military divers to execute missions in cold water and ice environments. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)