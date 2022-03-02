U.S. Coast Guard instructors lead the students of the Cold Water Ice Diving [CWID] course through the process of diving under the ice on Lake Ferrell, Feb. 3, 2022. Students dress, conduct communication checks, enter the water, conduct suit and tank checks, submerge, return to surface, and exit the water under the guidance of the Coast Guard instructors. The CWID prepares military divers to execute missions in cold water and ice environments. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830574
|VIRIN:
|220203-G-BQ174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108799578
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT