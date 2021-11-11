Commemorating the 76th Anniversary of the End of WWII

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830573" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After four years of bitter combat, World War II ended 76 years ago. Every day, fewer and fewer veterans of that conflict remain to tell their stories. Hear from some of those who were there.