    Security Forces Assistance Brigade Tamale Ghana

    TAMALE, GHANA

    01.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 2d Security Forces Assistance Brigade holds a key leader engagement with the Ghanaian Armed Forces to discuss the interoperability of communication equipment and future training opportunities.

    SME: SGT Angelo Sotomayor, 2d Security Forces Assistance Brigade

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830563
    VIRIN: 220120-F-JE861-291
    Filename: DOD_108799410
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TAMALE, GH 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Ghana
    SFAB
    Security Forces Assistance Brigade
    2d Security Forces Assistance Brigade

