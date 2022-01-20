Security Forces Assistance Brigade Tamale Ghana

The 2d Security Forces Assistance Brigade holds a key leader engagement with the Ghanaian Armed Forces to discuss the interoperability of communication equipment and future training opportunities.
SME: SGT Angelo Sotomayor, 2d Security Forces Assistance Brigade
