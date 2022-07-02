Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sling-load training with CH-47 Chinook at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught at Fort McCoy. The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on a cold winter day. (Video footage by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830557
    VIRIN: 220207-A-OK556-122
    Filename: DOD_108799384
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sling-load training with CH-47 Chinook at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Chinook helicopter
    training
    Fort McCoy

