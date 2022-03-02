Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Sgt. Jacob Russell Valentine's day shout out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait- U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jacob Russell, United States Army Central Forward, Fox company, from Ochelata, OK gives a Valentine's day shout out. (Video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 05:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 830552
    VIRIN: 220203-A-WG301-957
    Filename: DOD_108799206
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: KW
    Hometown: OCHELATA, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Sgt. Jacob Russell Valentine's day shout out, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shout Out
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    Valentine's Day
    Kuwait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT