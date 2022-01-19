CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait - U.S. Army Military Working Dog Handlers conducted a live demonstration of their capabilities as military working dog handler teams Jan. 19, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The military working dogs are a crucial part in base operations for keeping soldiers on Camp Arifjan safe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brittany Stokes, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 02:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830547
|VIRIN:
|220119-A-WS091-346
|Filename:
|DOD_108799098
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Working Dog Handler Demonstration, by SPC Brittany Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT