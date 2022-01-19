Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Handler Demonstration

    KUWAIT

    01.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Brittany Stokes 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait - U.S. Army Military Working Dog Handlers conducted a live demonstration of their capabilities as military working dog handler teams Jan. 19, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The military working dogs are a crucial part in base operations for keeping soldiers on Camp Arifjan safe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brittany Stokes, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 02:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830547
    VIRIN: 220119-A-WS091-346
    Filename: DOD_108799098
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KW

    USARCENT
    Military Working Dogs
    Camp Arifjan
    Dogs
    Kuwait
    Army

