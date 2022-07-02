Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-15's prepare for multinational flight formation at Cope North 22

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.07.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 18th Wing from Kadena Air Base, prepare for a formation flight with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force during Cope North 2022, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 7, 2022. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 02:10
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

