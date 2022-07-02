U.S. Air Force F-15's prepare for multinational flight formation at Cope North 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 18th Wing from Kadena Air Base, prepare for a formation flight with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force during Cope North 2022, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 7, 2022. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)