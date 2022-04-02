Cope North elephant walk and flying formation

U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and regional allies and partners aircraft participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk and fly in formation during Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2022. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Roslyn Ward
|02.04.2022
|02.07.2022 22:06
|B-Roll
|830539
|220205-F-XN348-7001
|DOD_108798942
|00:03:56
|GU
|1
|1
