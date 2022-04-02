Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cope North elephant walk and flying formation

    GUAM

    02.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roslyn Ward 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and regional allies and partners aircraft participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk and fly in formation during Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2022. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Roslyn Ward

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830539
    VIRIN: 220205-F-XN348-7001
    Filename: DOD_108798942
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: GU

    This work, Cope North elephant walk and flying formation, by SSgt Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    Elephant Walk
    Cope North 22

