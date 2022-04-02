Cope North elephant walk and flying formation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and regional allies and partners aircraft participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk and fly in formation during Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2022. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Roslyn Ward