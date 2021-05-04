Egypt - USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed on Climate Change in Egypt

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video commemorating Earth Day 2021 features USAID/Egypt Mission Director Leslie Reed. USAID works with the people of Egypt and the Egyptian Government to reduce water loss, protect water quality, and create new sources of water through desalination and wastewater treatment plants. We also work with farmers to improve irrigation methods and increase water efficiency. We know that together we can provide water and wastewater services in a sustainable way and mitigate climate change for the years ahead.

USAID is committed to working with the private sector and the Egyptian government to combat climate change in the water sector and beyond.





Video Credit: Charles Copeland, USAID