    Egypt - USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed on Climate Change in Egypt

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    04.05.2021

    Courtesy Video

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    This video commemorating Earth Day 2021 features USAID/Egypt Mission Director Leslie Reed. USAID works with the people of Egypt and the Egyptian Government to reduce water loss, protect water quality, and create new sources of water through desalination and wastewater treatment plants. We also work with farmers to improve irrigation methods and increase water efficiency. We know that together we can provide water and wastewater services in a sustainable way and mitigate climate change for the years ahead.
    USAID is committed to working with the private sector and the Egyptian government to combat climate change in the water sector and beyond.


    Video Credit: Charles Copeland, USAID

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 08:52
    Category: Package
    Location: CAIRO, EG 

    Cairo

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Arab Republic of Egypt (Egypt)

    video
    climate change
    Mission Director
    USAID Egypt
    Nile River

