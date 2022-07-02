Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOBLE FUSION Precision Maneuvering

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Ships of the America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, sail in formation with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during exercise Noble Fusion. Front row: Landing craft, utility from Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5. Second row, left to right: USS America (LHA 6), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Essex. Third row, left to right: USS Dewey (DDG 105), JS Kongō (DDG 173), USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), USS Spruance (DDG 111). Back row, left to right: USS Ashland (LSD 48), USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830529
    VIRIN: 220207-N-DB724-171
    Filename: DOD_108798740
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

