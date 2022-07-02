PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Ships of the America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, sail in formation with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during exercise Noble Fusion. Front row: Landing craft, utility from Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5. Second row, left to right: USS America (LHA 6), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Essex. Third row, left to right: USS Dewey (DDG 105), JS Kongō (DDG 173), USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), USS Spruance (DDG 111). Back row, left to right: USS Ashland (LSD 48), USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830529
|VIRIN:
|220207-N-DB724-171
|Filename:
|DOD_108798740
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NOBLE FUSION Precision Maneuvering, by PO2 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
