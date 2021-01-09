Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-130 Retirement Ceremony

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force EC-130 Compass Call assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group returns from it's last flight before retiring at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sep. 1, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830524
    VIRIN: 210901-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_108798612
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: AZ, US

    This work, EC-130 Retirement Ceremony, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    EC-130 Compass Call
    DMAFB
    55th ECG
    Electronic Combat
    355th Wing

