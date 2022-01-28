Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds visit Holloman's 314th FS B-course

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s flight demonstration team, visited Holloman for the latest 314th FS B-course graduation. Lt. Col. Justin Elliot, Air Force Demonstration team Thunderbird 1 commander spoke to the 314th Fighter Squadron student pilots. Elliott, an F-15 Eagle pilot by trade, briefly trained with the 314th students to qualify as an F-16 pilot.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    This work, Thunderbirds visit Holloman's 314th FS B-course, by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Holloman AFB
    314th
    314FS

