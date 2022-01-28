Thunderbirds visit Holloman's 314th FS B-course

Members of the Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s flight demonstration team, visited Holloman for the latest 314th FS B-course graduation. Lt. Col. Justin Elliot, Air Force Demonstration team Thunderbird 1 commander spoke to the 314th Fighter Squadron student pilots. Elliott, an F-15 Eagle pilot by trade, briefly trained with the 314th students to qualify as an F-16 pilot.
|01.28.2022
|02.07.2022 16:59
|B-Roll
|830516
|220207-F-HH678-1001
|DOD_108798531
|00:00:51
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|4
|4
