The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) mission is to enable the Department of Defense (DoD), The United States Government and International partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and emerging threats.
DTRA serves two distinct, yet highly integrated roles as both a Defense Agency and a Combat Support Agency. Within the framework of these dual roles, we leverage our core functions, which enable us to detect, deter, and defeat threat across the spectrum as the lead Science and Technology developer and deliverer of rapid counter threat capabilities DTRA.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 16:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830515
|VIRIN:
|220207-D-BA011-636
|Filename:
|DOD_108798480
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DTRA Core Function - DEVELOP AND DELIVER RAPID CAPABILITIES, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
