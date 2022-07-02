DTRA Core Functions - PARTNERING TO REDUCE GLOBAL WMD THREATS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) mission is to enable the Department of Defense (DoD), The United States Government and International partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and emerging threats.



DTRA serves two distinct, yet highly integrated roles as both a Defense Agency and a Combat Support Agency. Within the framework of these dual roles, we leverage our core functions, which enable us to detect, deter, and defeat threat across the spectrum as the DoD lead to reduce global WMD threats.