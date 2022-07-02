Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Scientist Appointed to Global Board to Eliminate Chemical Weapons

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    A scientist at the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) has been appointed to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) Scientific Advisory Board.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830507
    VIRIN: 220207-A-GY757-639
    Filename: DOD_108798388
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Chemical
    Scientist
    Advisory
    OPCW

