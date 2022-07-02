Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA Core Functions - IDENTIFYING VULNERABILITIES AND MITIGATION STRATEGIES

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) mission is to enable the Department of Defense (DoD), The United States Government and International partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and emerging threats.

    DTRA serves two distinct, yet highly integrated roles as both a Defense Agency and a Combat Support Agency. Within the framework of these dual roles, we leverage our core functions, which enable us to detect, deter, and defeat threat across the spectrum as an identifier of U.S. vulnerabilities and developer of mitigation strategies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830500
    VIRIN: 220207-D-BA011-197
    Filename: DOD_108798352
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Core Functions

