435th Air Ground Operations Wing receives members of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830487
|VIRIN:
|220206-F-PJ020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108798144
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|RZESZOW, PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 435 AGOW receives 82nd Airborne Division in Poland, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
