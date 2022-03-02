Global Defender 2022

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Ft. Bragg for the U.S. European Command area of responsibility at Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 03, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is deploying in support of U.S. European Command to assure our Allies and Partners in the region and deter any future aggression. (U.S. Army B-Roll by SGT Jillian G. Hix)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830483
|VIRIN:
|220204-A-VL209-003
|PIN:
|98769
|Filename:
|DOD_108798081
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
