    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Defender 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jillian Hix 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Ft. Bragg for the U.S. European Command area of responsibility at Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 03, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is deploying in support of U.S. European Command to assure our Allies and Partners in the region and deter any future aggression. (U.S. Army B-Roll by SGT Jillian G. Hix)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830483
    VIRIN: 220204-A-VL209-003
    PIN: 98769
    Filename: DOD_108798081
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Defender 2022, by SGT Jillian Hix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Ukraine
    82nd Airborne
    IRF
    Global Defender 2022

