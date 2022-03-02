Global Defender 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Ft. Bragg for the U.S. European Command area of responsibility at Pope Army Airfield, N.C. Feb. 03, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is deploying in support of U.S. European Command to assure our Allies and Partners in the region and deter any future aggression. (U.S. Army B-Roll by SGT Jillian G. Hix)