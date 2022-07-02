The Defense Threat Reduction Agency's (DTRA) mission is to enable the Department of Defense (DoD), The United States Government and International partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and emerging threats.
DTRA serves two distinct, yet highly integrated roles as both a Defense Agency and a Combat Support Agency. Within the framework of these dual roles, we leverage our core functions, which enable us to detect, deter, and defeat threat across the spectrum.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830480
|VIRIN:
|220207-D-BA011-496
|Filename:
|DOD_108798015
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DTRA Core Function - Strategic Deterrence, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT