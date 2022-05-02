The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, commemorates Black History Month with a look at the enduring impact the Tuskegee Airmen have on the U.S. Air Force and the wing itself. The video features U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rob Fenrick, assigned with the 130th Rescue Squadron, and also honors the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, who died Jan. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Duane Ramos and Airman Serena Smith with narration by Tech. Sgt. Ariella Lewis)
Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 13:48
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830477
|VIRIN:
|220206-Z-KK828-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108797978
Length:
|00:03:54
Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Black History Month, by Amn Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
