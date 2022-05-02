Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Airman Serena Smith 

    129th Rescue Wing

    The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, commemorates Black History Month with a look at the enduring impact the Tuskegee Airmen have on the U.S. Air Force and the wing itself. The video features U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rob Fenrick, assigned with the 130th Rescue Squadron, and also honors the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, who died Jan. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Duane Ramos and Airman Serena Smith with narration by Tech. Sgt. Ariella Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830477
    VIRIN: 220206-Z-KK828-1002
    Filename: DOD_108797978
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month, by Amn Serena Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Black History Month
    USAF
    129RQW
    Brig. Gen. Charles McGee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT