One Last Time

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830473" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pfc. Christopher Romano, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Company, shares the story of losing his father while in recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Jan. 28, 2022. Romano describes how his father passing away while in training has pushed him to keep moving forward. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)