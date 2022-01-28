One Last Time

Pfc. Christopher Romano, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Company, shares the story of losing his father while in recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Jan. 28, 2022. Romano describes how his father passing away while in training has pushed him to keep moving forward. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830473
|VIRIN:
|220128-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108797875
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
