Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Last Time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Christopher Romano, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Company, shares the story of losing his father while in recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Jan. 28, 2022. Romano describes how his father passing away while in training has pushed him to keep moving forward. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830473
    VIRIN: 220128-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108797875
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Last Time, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT