    108th Wing Boom Operators discuss ACE, hot pit refueling

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker Boom Operators discuss Agile Combat Employment and hot pit refueling at the 108th Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022.

    1. Tech. Sgt. Brian Kelley, KC-135R Boom Operator, 141st Air Refueling Squadron, 108th Wing.
    2. Staff Sgt. Thomas Moss, KC-135R Boom Operator, 141st Air Refueling Squadron, 108th Wing.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 12:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830466
    VIRIN: 220207-Z-NI803-1001
    Filename: DOD_108797841
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th Wing Boom Operators discuss ACE, hot pit refueling, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    NJANG
    108th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

