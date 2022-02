Allied air and sea power on full display for Neptune Strike 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the first time since the end of the Cold War, a US Navy Carrier Strike Group has been placed under NATO command to conduct operations in the Adriatic Sea during Neptune Strike 22.

Synopsis



For the first time since the end of the Cold War, a US Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG) has been placed under NATO command. The USS Harry S. Truman CSG, along with forces and personnel from 28 NATO Allies, conducted operations in the Adriatic Sea during Neptune Strike 22, a vigilance activity that lasted from 24 January to 4 February.



Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) coordinated the activity with NATO’s Allied Air Command and Allied Maritime Command, while Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) led the operations from the US Navy Sixth Fleet command ship USS Mount Whitney.



In total, two aircraft carriers, 15 ships and approximately 90 aircraft participated, including the Italian Navy Cavour CSG, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2. The ships practised joint manoeuvres and launching aircraft on simulated strike missions.



Footage includes shots of ships at sea during Neptune Strike 22, and aircraft launching off the USS Harry S. Truman.

Transcript



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY F/A-18 SUPER HORNETS LAUNCHING OFF THE USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (Courtesy US Navy)

(00:21) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY E-2 HAWKEYE LAUNCHING OFF THE USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (Courtesy US Navy)

(00:28) WIDE SHOT – F/A-18 LANDING ON USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (Courtesy US Navy)

(00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY SAILORS PREPPING JETS FOR LAUNCH (Courtesy US Navy)

(01:03) VARIOUS SHOTS – HELLENIC AIR FORCE F-16 FIGHTING FALCONS IN FORMATION WITH US NAVY F/A-18s (Courtesy US Navy)

(01:25) WIDE SHOT – US NAVY F/A-18s IN FORMATION (Courtesy JFC Naples)

(01:32) WIDE SHOT – US NAVY F/A-18s IN FORMATION WITH FRENCH RAFALE JETS (Courtesy JFC Naples)

(01:39) WIDE SHOT – US NAVY F/A-18s PASSING UNDERNEATH (Courtesy JFC Naples)

(01:43) VARIOUS GOPRO SHOTS – US NAVY EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL OPERATORS CONDUCT SIMULATED BOARDING OPERATION ON ITALIAN NAVY OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL ITS ORIONE (Courtesy US Navy)

(02:11) VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS – MULTINATIONAL FLOTILLA UNDERWAY (Courtesy US Navy)

(02:21) WIDE SHOT – ITALIAN NAVY FRIGATE ITS CARLO MARGOTTINI (FOREGROUND) AND COMMAND SHIP USS MOUNT WHITNEY SAILING ALONGSIDE USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (Courtesy JFC Naples)

(02:26) WIDE SHOT – US NAVY DESTROYER USS GRAVELY (FOREGROUND) AND ITALIAN NAVY AIRCRAFT CARRIER ITS CAVOUR SAILING ALONGSIDE USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (Courtesy JFC Naples)

(02:31) VARIOUS SHOTS – HELICOPTERS CONDUCTING RESUPPLY AT SEA (Courtesy US Navy)

(02:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – US NAVY SAILORS MAINTAINING EQUIPMENT (Courtesy US Navy)

## END ##