AFCLC TV #2: What the Air Force Seeks in a LEAP Applicant

Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On today’s episode of AFCLC TV, AFCLC Language Division Chief Mr. Christopher Chesser will take us into the world of the Language Enabled Airman Program! He will provide keen insight into the nature of LEAP and what the Air Force is seeking in a LEAP applicant.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents. In addition, the use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video are not promoted by Air University or the U.S. Air Force.
