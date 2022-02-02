Riddler Riddle Hack 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830451" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is the first of 4 videos created in conjunction with the base theater to promote the upcoming Batman movie. The posts consist of riddles created by the Theater Manager Mark White that will post on the same day as we air audio recordings during the Base Theater radio hour. We will encourage listeners to visit the post to try and correctly guess the answer to the riddle for a chance to win an adult movie combo pack courtesy of the base theater.