This is the first of 4 videos created in conjunction with the base theater to promote the upcoming Batman movie. The posts consist of riddles created by the Theater Manager Mark White that will post on the same day as we air audio recordings during the Base Theater radio hour. We will encourage listeners to visit the post to try and correctly guess the answer to the riddle for a chance to win an adult movie combo pack courtesy of the base theater.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 08:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830451
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-YA239-738
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108797576
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Riddler Riddle Hack 1, by SSgt Robin Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT