    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Super Bowl Shout Outs

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ace Rheaume 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Khalil Hicks, a native of Atlanta, gives a super bowl shout out aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Feb. 7, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 08:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 830436
    VIRIN: 220207-N-SI773-1001
    Filename: DOD_108797430
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Super Bowl Shout Outs, by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Super Bowl
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

