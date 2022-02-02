U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct a crew-served weapons and Mk 153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon live-fire range on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. 1/3 executed this sustainment range to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 03:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830410
|VIRIN:
|220202-M-OX257-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108797194
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V13 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range, by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
