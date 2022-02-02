V13 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830410" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct a crew-served weapons and Mk 153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon live-fire range on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. 1/3 executed this sustainment range to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)