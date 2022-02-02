Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V13 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct a crew-served weapons and Mk 153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon live-fire range on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. 1/3 executed this sustainment range to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 03:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830410
    VIRIN: 220202-M-OX257-1001
    Filename: DOD_108797194
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V13 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range, by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    USMC
    Marines
    MarineCorps

