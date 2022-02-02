Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire the M224 60 mm mortar system during a live-fire mortar range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. Mortars are an essential aspect of combined arms tactics, providing unique plunging fires complementary during both offensive and defensive combat operations. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 04:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830405
    VIRIN: 220202-M-AR498-815
    Filename: DOD_108797055
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, V1/3 Mortar Range B-Roll, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V13 Marines USMarines Mortars 3dmarines

