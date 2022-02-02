V1/3 Mortar Range B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire the M224 60 mm mortar system during a live-fire mortar range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. Mortars are an essential aspect of combined arms tactics, providing unique plunging fires complementary during both offensive and defensive combat operations. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)