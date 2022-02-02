U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire the M224 60 mm mortar system during a live-fire mortar range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. Mortars are an essential aspect of combined arms tactics, providing unique plunging fires complementary during both offensive and defensive combat operations. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 04:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830405
|VIRIN:
|220202-M-AR498-815
|Filename:
|DOD_108797055
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V1/3 Mortar Range B-Roll, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT