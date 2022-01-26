U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 load ordnance at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. Marines with VMFA-121 and MALS-12 conducted annual unit level training and practiced loading ordnance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft, increasing capability while reducing time on the ground. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri and Cpl. Jackson Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 02:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830404
|VIRIN:
|220126-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108797017
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with MALS-12 and VMFA-121 conduct ordnance training (B-Roll), by Cpl Jackson Ricker and LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
