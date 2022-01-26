Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with MALS-12 and VMFA-121 conduct ordnance training (B-Roll)

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker and Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 load ordnance at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. Marines with VMFA-121 and MALS-12 conducted annual unit level training and practiced loading ordnance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft, increasing capability while reducing time on the ground. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri and Cpl. Jackson Ricker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 02:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830404
    VIRIN: 220126-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_108797017
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with MALS-12 and VMFA-121 conduct ordnance training (B-Roll), by Cpl Jackson Ricker and LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Ordnance
    MALS-12
    VMFA-121

