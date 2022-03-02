B-Roll: CBP Non-Intrusive Inspection Operations in support of the security mission during Super Bowl LVI

Officers from the Los Angeles Field Office use special Non-Intrusive Inspection equipment to examine containers for contraband and illicit items as they arrive and depart the United States in support of providing security for Super Bowl LVI.
|02.03.2022
|02.06.2022 22:37
|B-Roll
|830401
|220203-H-VJ018-0001
|DOD_108796963
|00:05:56
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|0
|0
