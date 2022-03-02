Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: CBP Non-Intrusive Inspection Operations in support of the security mission during Super Bowl LVI

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Officers from the Los Angeles Field Office use special Non-Intrusive Inspection equipment to examine containers for contraband and illicit items as they arrive and depart the United States in support of providing security for Super Bowl LVI.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 22:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830401
    VIRIN: 220203-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108796963
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    cbp
    cbpsblvi
    Super Bowl LVI

