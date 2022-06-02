USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2022) Cmdr. Robert Elizondo, a native of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., air boss assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participates in flight operations in support of Noble Fusion, Feb. 6, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S. partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
