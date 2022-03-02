124th in 124 February 2022 - V3E2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month's 124th in 124 we get to see our very own JA office talk politics. The do's and don'ts of how Airmen can remain engaged in the political process. The stories of the month are also included.