Tinnitus Awareness Week 2022 - Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

Fort Polk, La. - Lt. Col. Leanne Battler, Chief of Public Health and Army Hearing for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital discusses tinnitus to raise awareness about the most common hearing related issue found in veterans and active duty service members. Tinnitus Awareness Week is observed annually during the first full week of February. Tinnitus is a symptom of underlying conditions related to age, hearing loss, ear injury or circulatory system disorders.