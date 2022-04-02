Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinnitus Awareness Week 2022 - Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Fort Polk, La. - Lt. Col. Leanne Battler, Chief of Public Health and Army Hearing for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital discusses tinnitus to raise awareness about the most common hearing related issue found in veterans and active duty service members. Tinnitus Awareness Week is observed annually during the first full week of February. Tinnitus is a symptom of underlying conditions related to age, hearing loss, ear injury or circulatory system disorders.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 16:36
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    tinnitus
    BJACH
    hearing readiness

