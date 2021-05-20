Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th Security Forces Squadron conducts Annual Training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    166th Security Forces Squadron conducts annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830387
    VIRIN: 210520-F-AE743-232
    Filename: DOD_108796488
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Hometown: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 166th Security Forces Squadron conducts Annual Training, by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces

    166th Airlift Wing
    166th Security Forces Squadron

